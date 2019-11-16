WATCH: Chrissy Teigen Scare John Legend Good!

Sexiest man alive or not he legit got scared! Watch here!

November 16, 2019
Rebecca Ortiz

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Chrissy Teigen isn't know for being serious...but she serious scared the you-know-what out of her husband!

John Legend was filling in for Ellen yesterday and she did what we've seen a million times before on the show - someone trying to scare someone else by sneaking up behind them or jumping out of something.

Check it out:

You can see his heart is still pounding and he's trying to act normal! LOL!!

Do you think you'd be scared easily?

