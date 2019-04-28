WATCH: CNCO on the Latin Billboard Music Awards

CNCO will be taking the stage at the Allstate on June 22nd for our Pepsi Summerbash! If you want to take a peek of what we have in store for us, check out the guys performing, "Pretend" at the Latin Billboard Music Awards a few days ago:

Video of CNCO PRETEND PERFORMANCE IN LATIN BILLBOARD LIVE

Pretty awesome right?

Don't forget the guys won "La Banda" (like a live Spanish version of making the band) so they are phenomenal live performers!

The American BBMAs will be this Wednesday and while they won't be performing - they will def be in the house!

RT if you’ll be watching us at the @BBMAs --‍♀️--‍♂️ — CNCO (@CNCOmusic) April 27, 2019

Can't wait to see them at the Summerbash!! If you don't have your tickets yet click here: 2019 Pepsi Summerbash