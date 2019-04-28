WATCH: CNCO on the Latin Billboard Music Awards
Get Summerbash ready for CNCO by seeing their performance here!
April 28, 2019
CNCO will be taking the stage at the Allstate on June 22nd for our Pepsi Summerbash! If you want to take a peek of what we have in store for us, check out the guys performing, "Pretend" at the Latin Billboard Music Awards a few days ago:
Pretty awesome right?
Don't forget the guys won "La Banda" (like a live Spanish version of making the band) so they are phenomenal live performers!
The American BBMAs will be this Wednesday and while they won't be performing - they will def be in the house!
RT if you’ll be watching us at the @BBMAs --♀️--♂️— CNCO (@CNCOmusic) April 27, 2019
Can't wait to see them at the Summerbash!! If you don't have your tickets yet click here: 2019 Pepsi Summerbash