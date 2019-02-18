WATCH: Elvis Tribute with JLO, Shawn Mendes and more

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Elvis Presley's '68 Comeback special and to celebrate, some of our fave B96 artists got together to sing their fave songs by him!

Check out Shawn Mendes, JLO, Post Malone and more below!

Post Malone and Keith Urban "Baby, What You Want Me To Do":

Video of Keith Urban &amp; Post Malone - Baby, What You Want Me To Do (Elvis Presley)

Jennifer Lopez "End of Lonely Street":

Video of Jennifer Lopez - Elvis Presley Tribute (2019)

Ed Sheeran "Can't Help Falling in Love":

Video of Ed Sheeran Sings “Can&#039;t Help Falling in Love” - Elvis All-Star Tribute (Performance)

Shawn Mendes "Hound Dog":

Video of Shawn Mendes Performing Hound Dogs | Elvis All-Star Tribute 2018

All so good right? Which was your fave?