WATCH: Elvis Tribute with JLO, Shawn Mendes and more
Not an Elvis fan? You will be after watching these performances!
February 18, 2019
This year marks the 50th anniversary of Elvis Presley's '68 Comeback special and to celebrate, some of our fave B96 artists got together to sing their fave songs by him!
Check out Shawn Mendes, JLO, Post Malone and more below!
Post Malone and Keith Urban "Baby, What You Want Me To Do":
Jennifer Lopez "End of Lonely Street":
Ed Sheeran "Can't Help Falling in Love":
Shawn Mendes "Hound Dog":
All so good right? Which was your fave?