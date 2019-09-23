WATCH: The Frozen 2 Trailer has been released!

Finally! So what are Elsa and Anna up to now? See here!

September 23, 2019
Rebecca Ortiz

(Photo by Adam Orchon/Sipa USA)

Disney fans were wide awake early today as the Frozen 2 trailer was released!

Did you see it?

Check it out here:

What did you think of it?

Didn't hear much music from this - and with a song like "Let it go" in the first I feel like they have to try and come with another. Plus, I heard a rumor that Elsa was going to be the first LGBTQ+ "princess". I didn't see any "love interests" from this. 

Will you be rushing to theatres November 22nd to see Frozen 2?

