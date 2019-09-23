WATCH: The Frozen 2 Trailer has been released!
Finally! So what are Elsa and Anna up to now? See here!
September 23, 2019
Disney fans were wide awake early today as the Frozen 2 trailer was released!
Did you see it?
Check it out here:
What did you think of it?
Didn't hear much music from this - and with a song like "Let it go" in the first I feel like they have to try and come with another. Plus, I heard a rumor that Elsa was going to be the first LGBTQ+ "princess". I didn't see any "love interests" from this.
Will you be rushing to theatres November 22nd to see Frozen 2?