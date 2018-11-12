WATCH: Halsey Joins Lil Wayne on SNL

Best surprise ever! Plus Halsey fans out hard over Weezy

November 12, 2018
Rebecca Ortiz
Lil Wayne was the musical guest on SNL this past weekend and Halsey made a surprise appearance for one his performance of, "Can't Be Broken".

Thank u for making this lil girl’s dreams come true. Just performed “Can’t Be Broken” on SNL with @liltunechi !!!!! PINCH ME! --: @samdameshek

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on

Check it out here:

Plus, Halsey is such a HUGE Weezy fan, she got a tatto inspired by him right before she went out on stage - literally!

“On my Libra scale I’m weighin sins and forgiveness“ Got this yatted by @jonboytattoo seconds before walking onstage. thanks for writing this one out for me @liltunechi ⚖️ #libragang

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on

Great week for Halsey right? First the VS fashion show and meeting an idol of hers! Single life is turning out to be quite nice!

 

