WATCH: Halsey Joins Lil Wayne on SNL

Lil Wayne was the musical guest on SNL this past weekend and Halsey made a surprise appearance for one his performance of, "Can't Be Broken".

Check it out here:

Plus, Halsey is such a HUGE Weezy fan, she got a tatto inspired by him right before she went out on stage - literally!

Great week for Halsey right? First the VS fashion show and meeting an idol of hers! Single life is turning out to be quite nice!