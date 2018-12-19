WATCH : I Wish It Was Christmas 2018

SNL brought us the most random and hysterical holiday song in 2000 with, "I Wish It Was Christmas Today" with Jimmy Fallon (who was still on the SNL cast) , Horatio Sanz, Chris Kattan and Tracy Morgan.

Check it out:

Video of A Song From SNL: I Wish It Was Christmas Today - SNL

THEN, in 2013 the 4-reuntied to do it again:

Video of A Song from SNL: I Wish It Was Christmas Today II - SNL

So, not that it's a "classic," (and Jimmy has his own show) then men + Ariana Grande got together a 3rd time for some Christmas cheer! LOVE IT!

Video of I Wish It Was Christmas Today with Ariana Grande (Cold Open)

Which was your fave?