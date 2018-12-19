WATCH : I Wish It Was Christmas 2018
SNL did it a few years...and the '18 version has Ariana Grande! See it here!
December 19, 2018
SNL brought us the most random and hysterical holiday song in 2000 with, "I Wish It Was Christmas Today" with Jimmy Fallon (who was still on the SNL cast) , Horatio Sanz, Chris Kattan and Tracy Morgan.
Check it out:
THEN, in 2013 the 4-reuntied to do it again:
So, not that it's a "classic," (and Jimmy has his own show) then men + Ariana Grande got together a 3rd time for some Christmas cheer! LOVE IT!
Which was your fave?