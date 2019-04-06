WATCH: Iggy Azalea Perform Sally Walker Live

Jimmy Kimmel was doing his show in Vegas this past week and every day his guests got more epic...like Iggy Azalea!

She tore up the stage with her latest, "Sally Walker":

Video of Iggy Azalea - Sally Walker

*PS- If you saw the video, you know she has some drag stars in there...including Vanessa Vanjie Mateo who was the girl werking it out in the beginning of her performance solo

**PPS- Miss Vaaaaaaaaaanjie :p

Before her performance though, Iggy also had some fun with Jimmy breaking down her song "Fancy":

Video of New Lyrics for Old People: Jimmy Kimmel and Iggy Azalea Translate &quot;Fancy&quot;

Want to see Iggy live? Don't forget she's headlining this year's Chicago Pride Music Fest! See you June 29th Iggy!