Jinglebash artist Cardi B stopped by to hang out with Jimmy Kimmel last night and in true Cardi fashion put it all out there!

Video of Can You Guess Which Part of Cardi B's Body Her Baby Broke?

Video of Cardi B Hates Surprise Parties & Driving

Don't forget if you want to see Cardi LIVE along with Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Why Don't We, Lauv, and Mike Posner get your tickets to our 2018 Pepsi Jinglebash! Get info here: 2018 Jinglebash