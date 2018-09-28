WATCH: Jinglebash artist Shawn Mendes on the Tonight Show
Performing "Lost in Japan" and arguing who loves JT more - see it all here!
September 28, 2018
As if you couldn't love Jinglebash artist Shawn Mendes anymore! Check out his awesome performance last night on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and his fun with Jimmy himself (I personally enjoyed the "argument" over who loved Justin Timberlake more lol) - 12/08/18 can't get here fast enough!
See it all below:
"Lost in Japan":
"Slay it, don't spray it": **ALERT!! Shawn sings fellow Jinglebash artist Cardi B's song "I Like It"!!
"Who Loves JT More":
Talking fan art:
PS- Don't forget Shawn Mendes will be at our Pepsi Jinglebash in December along with Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Why Don't We, Mike Posner and Lauv! Buy your tickets here: 2018 Pepsi Jinglebash