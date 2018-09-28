WATCH: Jinglebash artist Shawn Mendes on the Tonight Show

As if you couldn't love Jinglebash artist Shawn Mendes anymore! Check out his awesome performance last night on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and his fun with Jimmy himself (I personally enjoyed the "argument" over who loved Justin Timberlake more lol) - 12/08/18 can't get here fast enough!

See it all below:

"Lost in Japan":

Video of Shawn Mendes: Lost in Japan

"Slay it, don't spray it": **ALERT!! Shawn sings fellow Jinglebash artist Cardi B's song "I Like It"!!

Video of Slay It, Don&#039;t Spray It with Shawn Mendes

"Who Loves JT More":

Video of Shawn Mendes and Jimmy Argue Over Who Justin Timberlake Likes More

Talking fan art:

Video of Shawn Mendes Had a Fan Design His Self-Titled Album Art

PS- Don't forget Shawn Mendes will be at our Pepsi Jinglebash in December along with Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Why Don't We, Mike Posner and Lauv! Buy your tickets here: 2018 Pepsi Jinglebash