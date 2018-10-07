WATCH: Jinglebash artists Why Don't We with 8 Letters Acoustic
All the feels in all the world are going to happen when you hear this!
October 7, 2018
Why Don't We are coming to our Pepsi Jinglebash in December and their song, "8 Letters," has fans melting like butter...until they released THIS acoustic version of it!!
For real, we almost can't handle this...
How is it possible that's even more amazing!?
Get tickets for the Pepsi Jinglebash so you can see them, Lauv, Mike Posner, Shawn Mendes, Cardi B and Camila Cabello! 2018 Jinglebash Tickets