WATCH: JLO on the Today Show

JLO previews her upcoming tour with these performances!

May 7, 2019
Rebecca Ortiz

Admedia, INC for USA Today Images

Categories: 
Television Shows
Random Stuff
New Music
Concerts
Features
Music News
Live Video

As Jennifer Lopez gears up for her "It's My Party" tour, she stopped by the Today Show yesterday morning to give fans a taste of what they'll be seeing when she comes to their town.

Check it out:

"Medicine":

"Dinero":

*Notice her dancers all had Yankees hats on? Heeeeeey A-Rod :p

Don't forget all this week you can win tix to see JLO at her Chicago show with Gabe and Nina! Find out how here: Win JLO tix

Tags: 
jlo
Jennifer Lopez
Tour
today show
New York
yankees
Dinero
medicine
it's my party
performance
today show concert
may
2019