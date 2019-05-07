WATCH: JLO on the Today Show
JLO previews her upcoming tour with these performances!
May 7, 2019
As Jennifer Lopez gears up for her "It's My Party" tour, she stopped by the Today Show yesterday morning to give fans a taste of what they'll be seeing when she comes to their town.
Check it out:
"Medicine":
"Dinero":
*Notice her dancers all had Yankees hats on? Heeeeeey A-Rod :p
