WATCH: JLO on the Today Show

As Jennifer Lopez gears up for her "It's My Party" tour, she stopped by the Today Show yesterday morning to give fans a taste of what they'll be seeing when she comes to their town.

Check it out:

"Medicine":

Video of Jennifer Lopez - Medicine Live (Today Show 2019)

"Dinero":

Video of Jennifer Lopez - Dinero Live (Today Show 2019)

*Notice her dancers all had Yankees hats on? Heeeeeey A-Rod :p

