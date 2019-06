One of our fave things that Jimmy Fallon does with his musical guests is playing their songs on classroom instruments! So add the Jonas Brothers and their song "Sucker"? Gurrrrl it just got real!

Check it out:

Video of Jimmy Fallon, Jonas Brothers & The Roots Sing "Sucker" (Classroom Instruments)

Watch it again, and we dare you not to laugh how much Kevin is gettting down with that triangle! LOL!!!