WATCH: The Jonas Brothers on Saturday Night Live!
Two performances and even in the show! See all things Jonas SNL here!
May 12, 2019
We may be biased but last night's Saturday Night Live may have been the best EVER!!!! The Jonas Brothers' were the musical guest and even popped up in a skit!
See it all below!
"Sucker":
"Cool / Burning Up":
Jonas Brothers Judge Court:
And PS. Who's that we spy backstage? It's Mrs Jonas (ahem Joe's wife Sophie Turner) <3
You know I died right!! I kept saying YOU ARE THE TRUE OF THE NORTH!! Like a dork lol! She probably was like “I thought she was cooler that that” lol @sophiet @nbcsnl @gameofthrones #embarrassingmyselfdamnit