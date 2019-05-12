WATCH: The Jonas Brothers on Saturday Night Live!

We may be biased but last night's Saturday Night Live may have been the best EVER!!!! The Jonas Brothers' were the musical guest and even popped up in a skit!

See it all below!

"Sucker":

Video of Jonas Brothers: Sucker (Live) - SNL

"Cool / Burning Up":

Video of Jonas Brothers: Cool/Burnin&#039; Up (Live) - SNL

Jonas Brothers Judge Court:

Video of Judge Court - SNL

And PS. Who's that we spy backstage? It's Mrs Jonas (ahem Joe's wife Sophie Turner) <3