WATCH: Justin Bieber joins Ariana Grande at Coachella

April 22, 2019
Rebecca Ortiz

Last weekend at Coachella, Ariana Grande brought out *NSYNC ...and last night she closed out the show with none other than Justin Beiber himself!!

Never say never Beliebers: Justin Bieber is back and teasing a new album! Link in bio for more on his comeback. #Coachella (--: Getty Images)

A post shared by E! News (@enews) on

If any of the Beliebers were upset that Lil Dicky's song Earth was not pure Biebs this for sure made up for it!

Justin joined Ariana on-stage for her last song - which was his song, "Sorry":

This was Justin's first public performance in 2 years! He told the crowd he needed to get his groove back and it's clear he did after this very sweet tweet he left for Ari after...

I'm thinking his micro part in Lil Dicky's song Earth, this performance with Ari - I think this might be what he needed to get him back in the studio! ;p

