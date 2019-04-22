WATCH: Justin Bieber joins Ariana Grande at Coachella

Last weekend at Coachella, Ariana Grande brought out *NSYNC ...and last night she closed out the show with none other than Justin Beiber himself!!

If any of the Beliebers were upset that Lil Dicky's song Earth was not pure Biebs this for sure made up for it!

Justin joined Ariana on-stage for her last song - which was his song, "Sorry":

Video of Ariana Grande &amp; Justin Bieber- Sorry (Coachella weekend 2)

This was Justin's first public performance in 2 years! He told the crowd he needed to get his groove back and it's clear he did after this very sweet tweet he left for Ari after...

Thank you @ArianaGrande . Thank you @coachella. That felt right. Love you. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) April 22, 2019

I'm thinking his micro part in Lil Dicky's song Earth, this performance with Ari - I think this might be what he needed to get him back in the studio! ;p