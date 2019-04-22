WATCH: Justin Bieber joins Ariana Grande at Coachella
What a way to close out Coachella! The Biebs is back!
Last weekend at Coachella, Ariana Grande brought out *NSYNC ...and last night she closed out the show with none other than Justin Beiber himself!!
Never say never Beliebers: Justin Bieber is back and teasing a new album! Link in bio for more on his comeback. #Coachella (--: Getty Images)
If any of the Beliebers were upset that Lil Dicky's song Earth was not pure Biebs this for sure made up for it!
Justin joined Ariana on-stage for her last song - which was his song, "Sorry":
This was Justin's first public performance in 2 years! He told the crowd he needed to get his groove back and it's clear he did after this very sweet tweet he left for Ari after...
Thank you @ArianaGrande . Thank you @coachella. That felt right. Love you.— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) April 22, 2019
I'm thinking his micro part in Lil Dicky's song Earth, this performance with Ari - I think this might be what he needed to get him back in the studio! ;p