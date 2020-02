As if Justin Bieber's first album in 4-years dropping in less than a week wasn't enough excitement...we got to see him do 2 of those new songs on SNL last night when he was the musical guest!

Check out Justin's 2 performances below!

"Yummy":

Video of Justin Bieber: Yummy (Live) - SNL

"Intentions" with Quavo:

Video of Justin Bieber ft. Quavo: Intentions (Live) - SNL

What did you think?

I LOVED IT!!!! So good to have him back!