A post shared by Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) on Oct 17, 2020 at 8:50pm PDT

Last night SNL brought it with guest host Issa Rae and musical guest Justin Bieber who brought musical guests (yes that's more than one!!) for each of his performances!

"Holy" with Chance the Rapper:

Video of Justin Bieber ft. @Chance The Rapper : Holy (Live) - SNL

"Lonely" with Benny Blanco: