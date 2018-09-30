WATCH: Kanye West on SNL!

Smiling hard, a fun costume and an expected rant. Fans watching Kanye West on the season premiere of SNL last night def got 100% Kanye!

Check out his 2 performances here...and then the after broadcast "meltdown"...

"I Love It":

Video of Kanye West: I Love It (Live) - SNL

"We Got Love":

Video of Kanye West: We Got Love (Live) - SNL

So great job right? Big smile (very un-Kanye) and even a fun costume. After the live broadcast wrapped tho, Mr. West treated the audience to another performance...and a "preformance" of the Kanye we are accustomed to seeing...

Video of Kanye West SNL Performance + Rant

SNL is back next week with another new show. Will you be watching??