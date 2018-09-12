WATCH: Kevin Hart Throw the first pitch at the Cubs Game
Kevin's in town promoting a new movie...and throwing fast balls? Watch here!
September 12, 2018
Tonight's Cub's game may be tough to watch...but when Kevin Hart showed up was anybody watching anything else but him? LOL
Kevin is in town promoting his new movie, "Night School," and made time to stop by Wrigley to throw out the first pitch tonight.
So how did he do?
Check it out:
Just threw a 273mph fast ball at the Cubs game!!!!!! Haters will say I'm lying #NightSchool #hittingtheaterseverywheresept28th
That form tho right? ha ha
Welcome to Chicago Kev and come visit us at B!