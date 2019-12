Wow what a season SNL has had! Last night they wrapped up what has been there best season in years with the iconic Eddie Murphy as host, and of course our girl Lizzo as musical guest!

Sadly, she did not appear in any of the sketches...but she did the thang!

"Truth Hurts":

Video of Lizzo: Truth Hurts (Live) - SNL

"Good as Hell:"

Video of Lizzo: Good as Hell (Live) - SNL

Did you have a fave??

SNL returns in January 2020 with a great start!