WATCH: Lizzo Drags Out her Juice Video

If you don't love Lizzo you may need to check your pulse!

Seems like everyone is bumping Juice! And sure we've all seen the video...

Video of Lizzo - Juice (Official Video)

But have you seen the "remix" of it that she did with some queens from Rupaul's Drag Race??

**Keep your eyes peeled for our Chicago girls Detox, Morgan McMichaels, Silky Nutmeg Ganache and Soju!

Video of Lizzo - JUICE Music Video feat. RuPaul&#039;s Drag Race Queens

Ahhhh did you also spy Mayhem Miller? Asia O'hara? A’keria Davenport? Mariah Balenciaga and Sonique?? <3

And just in case you wanted more check out their blooper reel...

Video of Lizzo - JUICE Bloopers with RuPaul&#039;s Drag Race Queens

If possible, we may love that song even more now lol