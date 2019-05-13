WATCH: Lizzo Drags Out her Juice Video
See Lizzo with some of our fave drag stars as they remake the Juice video!
If you don't love Lizzo you may need to check your pulse!
Seems like everyone is bumping Juice! And sure we've all seen the video...
But have you seen the "remix" of it that she did with some queens from Rupaul's Drag Race??
**Keep your eyes peeled for our Chicago girls Detox, Morgan McMichaels, Silky Nutmeg Ganache and Soju!
Ahhhh did you also spy Mayhem Miller? Asia O'hara? A’keria Davenport? Mariah Balenciaga and Sonique?? <3
And just in case you wanted more check out their blooper reel...
If possible, we may love that song even more now lol