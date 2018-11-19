WATCH: Mariah Carey performs on the Tonight Show

Mariah is going in to 2019 looking fierce, getting ready to tour and showing off new music on the Tonight Show!

Check out Mariah with Ty Dolla $ign performing "The Distance":

Video of Mariah Carey ft. Ty Dolla $ign: The Distance

She also had some fun with Jimmy Fallon talking about dem babies and what they think of some of her songs:

Video of Mariah Carey Reveals What Dem Babies Call Her Single &quot;GTFO&quot;

Be sure to catch Mariah when she comes to town in March 2019 to the Chicago Theatre! Ticket info here: Mariah in the Chi