WATCH: Mariah Carey performs on the Tonight Show
Hear Mariah's latests and what dem babies think!
November 19, 2018
Mariah is going in to 2019 looking fierce, getting ready to tour and showing off new music on the Tonight Show!
Check out Mariah with Ty Dolla $ign performing "The Distance":
She also had some fun with Jimmy Fallon talking about dem babies and what they think of some of her songs:
Be sure to catch Mariah when she comes to town in March 2019 to the Chicago Theatre! Ticket info here: Mariah in the Chi