WATCH: Maroon 5 makes it Super Bowl Official
After months of speculation THREE performers have finally confirmed!
January 13, 2019
So dramatic! After months and months of asking Maroon 5 if they were going to perform at Super Bowl 2019...they finally fessed up!
Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi (Atlanta represent) will be this year's Super Bowl entertainment at half time!
Check out the video they just posted to announce it:
#SBLIII pic.twitter.com/dWKJQDS9ap— Maroon 5 (@maroon5) January 13, 2019
The big game goes down on Sunday, February 3rd! Will you be watchin?