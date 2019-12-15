WATCH: Niall Horan Puts A Little Love on us!

Niall was the musical guest on SNL and had us all swooning! See his 2 performances here!

December 15, 2019
Rebecca Ortiz
New music means hitting up late night television to perform - including SNL! If you missed Niall Horan last night on Saturday Night Live then you def want to check out his 2 performances  below!

"Nice To Meet Ya":

"Put A Little Love On Me":

After see that we know for sure 2020 is going to be a big year for Niall and we can't wait!

PS- Here's an SNL extra! Niall made his way in to a skit!

