WATCH: Niall Horan Puts A Little Love on us!
Niall was the musical guest on SNL and had us all swooning! See his 2 performances here!
December 15, 2019
New music means hitting up late night television to perform - including SNL! If you missed Niall Horan last night on Saturday Night Live then you def want to check out his 2 performances below!
"Nice To Meet Ya":
"Put A Little Love On Me":
After see that we know for sure 2020 is going to be a big year for Niall and we can't wait!
PS- Here's an SNL extra! Niall made his way in to a skit!