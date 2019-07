Let me start out by saying that Nicki Minaj has been fired from 3 different Red Lobsters...so it only made sense that, that's where they went for dinner! LOL

Check out the fun that Jimmy Fallon and Nicki Minaj had on their "dinner date" to Red Lobster...

Video of Nicki Minaj and Jimmy Fallon Go to Red Lobster

OMG SO FUNNY!!! A-hole fish had me dying!