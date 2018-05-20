WATCH: Nicki Minaj on SNL

Last night was the season finale of Saturday Night Live and they went on top!

Tina Fey was the host and Nicki Minaj was the musical guest!

Check out her 2 performances below:

"Chun-Li":

Video of Nicki Minaj: Chun-Li (Live) - SNL

Video of Nicki Minaj: Poke It Out (Live) - SNL

With a show like that you know the alum of SNL had to show! Check out some of their insta pics. PS- For a sec I was like who is that Gaga impersonator?! NICKI MINAJ!! Love her channeling her inner Gaga (I'm sure she wasn't but it gave me Gaga realness!).