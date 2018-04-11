WATCH: Normani & Khalid on The Tonight Show!
See Normani and Khalid perform "Love Lies" here!
April 11, 2018
Ooooooh did you see the Tonight Show last night?
If not then you missed Normani and Khalid perform "Love Lies" !!
Check it out here:
