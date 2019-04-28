WATCH: Pentatonix "Evolution of Ariana Grande"

Pentaonix are heading off on a world tour in a few weeks and dropped this gem to remind how freaking amazing they are!

Check out their "Evolution of Ariana Grande":

Video of Evolution Of Ariana Grande - Pentatonix

I mean EVERYTHING right?!

Well Ari agreed:

this is so incredible my face has chills and the last minute made me sob. also, i forgot i have that many songs. i have no idea how that happened. anyway, u are all incredible & i love you dearly. crying bye. thank you. https://t.co/ZH7sDw3idt — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 26, 2019

To get your tix or when Pentatonix comes to town click here: 2019 Petantonix Tour