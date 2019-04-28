WATCH: Pentatonix "Evolution of Ariana Grande"

See their incredible Ari mash-up and her response!

April 28, 2019
Pentaonix are heading off on a world tour in a few weeks and dropped this gem to remind how freaking amazing they are!

Check out their "Evolution of Ariana Grande":

I mean EVERYTHING right?!

Well Ari agreed:

To get your tix or when Pentatonix comes to town click here: 2019 Petantonix Tour

