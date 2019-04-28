WATCH: Pentatonix "Evolution of Ariana Grande"
See their incredible Ari mash-up and her response!
April 28, 2019
Pentaonix are heading off on a world tour in a few weeks and dropped this gem to remind how freaking amazing they are!
Check out their "Evolution of Ariana Grande":
I mean EVERYTHING right?!
Well Ari agreed:
this is so incredible my face has chills and the last minute made me sob. also, i forgot i have that many songs. i have no idea how that happened. anyway, u are all incredible & i love you dearly. crying bye. thank you. https://t.co/ZH7sDw3idt— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 26, 2019
To get your tix or when Pentatonix comes to town click here: 2019 Petantonix Tour