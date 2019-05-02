WATCH: Performances from the 2019 Billboard Music Awards
Taylor Swift, BTS, Jonas Brothers, Ariana Grande! See them all here!
May 2, 2019
A night of amazing performances from beginning to end on the 2019 Billboard Music Awards! Relive them all below!
Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie
The Jonas Brothers:
Halsey:
Ariana Grande:
Mariah Carey:
Panic! At the Disco:
Khalid:
BTS and Halsey:
Kelly Clarkson:
Paula Abdul:
Madonna:
Want more BBMAs? For the list of winners click here: 2019 BBMA WINNERS Or for Red Carpet looks click here: 2019 BBMAs Red Carpet