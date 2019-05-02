WATCH: Performances from the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

A night of amazing performances from beginning to end on the 2019 Billboard Music Awards! Relive them all below!

Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie

Video of ME! (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco) (Live From The Billboard Music Awards /...

The Jonas Brothers:

Video of Jonas Brothers - Jealous/Cake By The Ocean/Sucker [Live] 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Halsey:

Video of Halsey - Without Me [Live] 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Ariana Grande:

Video of Ariana Grande - 7 Rings (BBMAs 2019 Performance Live) (Sweetener World Tour, Vancouver)

Mariah Carey:

Video of Mariah Carey: Icon Performance - Billboard Music Awards 2019 (Performance)

Panic! At the Disco:

Video of Panic! at the Disco - Hey Look Ma, I Made It [Live] 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Khalid:

Video of Khalid: &quot;Talk&quot; and &quot;Better&quot; - Billboard Music Awards 2019 (Performance)

BTS and Halsey:

Video of BTS, Halsey - Boy With Luv [Live] 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Kelly Clarkson:

Video of Kelly Clarkson: &quot;Broken &amp; Beautiful&quot; - Billboard Music Awards 2019 (Performance)

Paula Abdul:

Video of Paula Abdul&#039;s Performance - Billboard Music Awards 2019 (Performance)

Madonna:

Video of Madonna, Maluma - Medellin [Live] 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Want more BBMAs? For the list of winners click here: 2019 BBMA WINNERS Or for Red Carpet looks click here: 2019 BBMAs Red Carpet