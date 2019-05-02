WATCH: Performances from the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Taylor Swift, BTS, Jonas Brothers, Ariana Grande! See them all here!

A night of amazing performances from beginning to end on the 2019 Billboard Music Awards! Relive them all below!

Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie

The Jonas Brothers:

Halsey:

Ariana Grande:

Mariah Carey:

Panic! At the Disco:

Khalid:

BTS and Halsey:

Kelly Clarkson:

Paula Abdul:

Madonna:

