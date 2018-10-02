WATCH: Post Malone on The Tonight Show
Post talks how he got started, Posty Fest and previews new music here!
October 2, 2018
I mean let's be honest, those face tattoos and whole look make people judgy. After seeing Post Malone on Fallon Tonight tho? Impossible NOT to love him!
Post stopped by to say hi to Jimmy Fallon last night (The Tonight Show) and they talked everying from Post Fest, new music and celebrating all his accomplishments at the Olive Garden...
Charming right? Who freakin knew! LOL