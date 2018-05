It's all ANYONE could talk about for months ~ the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle!

But who gets up at 4am to watch?! And it was hourrrrrssssss long!

You know everyone will be talking about it tomorrow so get the cliff notes version of the whole thing in 2 minutes below:

Video of Royal wedding recap: Best moments from Meghan & Harry's big day

Video of Royal wedding recap: Best moments from Meghan & Harry's big day

Video of Royal wedding recap: Best moments from Meghan & Harry's big day

Video of Prince Harry: 'You look amazing' and 'I'm so lucky'

Video of Royal wedding recap: Best moments from Meghan & Harry's big day

Video of FULL CEREMONY: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Royal Wedding