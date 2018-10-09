WATCH: Shawn Mendes and Jimmy Fallon Sing with Classroom Instruments!

Jinglebash artist Shawn Mendes took part in one of our fave things EVER! Performing one of his songs with classroom instruments with Jimmy Fallon and the Roots on last night's Tonight Show!

Check out "Treat You Better" like you've never heard it before:

Video of Jimmy Fallon, Shawn Mendes &amp; The Roots Sing &quot;Treat You Better&quot; (Classroom Instruments)

LOVE!!!!

