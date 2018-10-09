WATCH: Shawn Mendes and Jimmy Fallon Sing with Classroom Instruments!
Jinglebash artist Shawn Mendes performed "Treat You Better" in a whole new way! See it here!
October 9, 2018
Jinglebash artist Shawn Mendes took part in one of our fave things EVER! Performing one of his songs with classroom instruments with Jimmy Fallon and the Roots on last night's Tonight Show!
Check out "Treat You Better" like you've never heard it before:
LOVE!!!!
Don't forget to buy your tickets for the Pepsi Jinglebash to see Shawn LIVE on 12/08/18 along with Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Why Don't We, Lauv and Mike Posner! Ticket/show info here: 2018 Jinglebash