WATCH: Shawn Mendes on Saturday Night Live
Two performances and a skit! We can't handle all this Shawn <3
May 5, 2019
Last night hearts were pounding and swooning as Shawn Mendes was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live!
Shawn performed 2 songs and even popped up in a skit about being a part of Adam Sandler's family/reunion. It gave us allll kinds of feels!
See it all below!
"If I Can't Have You":
"In My Blood":
"Sandler Family Reunion":
In my Blood is my FAVE Shawn song - with the strings and all stripped down like that? I got a little choked up <3
Which was you fave?