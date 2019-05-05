WATCH: Shawn Mendes on Saturday Night Live

Two performances and a skit! We can't handle all this Shawn <3

May 5, 2019
Rebecca Ortiz

Last night hearts were pounding and swooning as Shawn Mendes was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live!

Shawn performed 2 songs and even popped up in a skit about being a part of Adam Sandler's family/reunion. It gave us allll kinds of feels!

See it all below!

"If I Can't Have You":


"In My Blood":

"Sandler Family Reunion":

In my Blood is my FAVE Shawn song - with the strings and all stripped down like that? I got a little choked up <3

Which was you fave?

