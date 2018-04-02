WATCH: Taylor Swift Surprise Performance in Nashville

What an awesome Easter Eve gift!

Taylor Swift has been keeping a low profile as she gets ready for her stadium tour...that is until this past Saturday!

She popped up at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville for a surprise performance - that was where she was discovered back in the day!

Check it out:

Taylor Swift singing Shake It Off, one of her biggest hits at the place where she got discovered is the greatest thing I’ve seen today! ---- pic.twitter.com/5P6sZJYG8w — nico (@taylorsnewrep) April 1, 2018

Taylor Swift went to the Bluebird Cafe and performing "Better Man" tonight. pic.twitter.com/v154C4GcdX — SWIFTIES™ (@SwiftiesIndia) April 1, 2018

Taylor at the Bluebird Cafe



2004 vs. 2018 pic.twitter.com/GIx7iuyKm2 — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftDailyNews) April 1, 2018

Pretty cool right? *That's songwriter Craig Wiseman she was on-stage with

Here's what Tay had to say about it:

"I wanted to say a big thank you to the Bluebird Cafe. I think any songwriter in town would echo my sentiments and say that this is kind of the only place where this exists — this particular place where you get to come and hear the writer's take on the songs they've put out into the world."

Loved those videos and can't wait til Taylor comes to Chicago in June! Don't forget you can win tickets to see her TOMORROW for Two Ticket Tuesday! See the times to win here: Win Tix to See Taylor