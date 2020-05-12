WATCH: Trailer for the Final Season of Fuller House

Fans of Full House rejoiced when the reboot, "Fuller House" was coming to Netflix! And while the show had a good run, low viewership (what happen to the rejoicing?!) led to the show getting the axe.

So this upcoming season will be their last!

Now, I'm not upset because how many shows have we loved that have been rebooted mulitple times? I say it will come back!

As I live in Tanner delusion, take a peek at the trailer for season 5:

Video of Farewell Season: Fuller House | Official Trailer | Netflix

A triple wedding? Cut it out! :p

The 5th and final season of Fuller House premieres on Netflix on June 2nd.