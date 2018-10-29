WATCH: Wicked's Halloween Special

Wicked the musical is my favorite musical in the history of EVER! And it celebrated it's 15th anniversary on Broadway with a special on NBC that included some of our fave B96 artists like Ariana Grande, Pentatonix and Adam Lambert!

Check it out:

Ariana Grande:

Video of Ariana Grande: &quot;The Wizard and I&quot; - NBC’s A Very Wicked Halloween (Performance)

Adam Lambert:

Video of Adam Lambert and Ledisi: &quot;As Long as You&#039;re Mine&quot; - NBC’s A Very Wicked Halloween (Performance)

Pentatonix:

Video of Pentatonix: &quot;What Is This Feeling?&quot; - NBC’s A Very Wicked Halloween (Performance)

All amazing right?!

I took my Mom to see Wicked when it came to Chicago last December and it was everything I hoped it would be an more (I already knew the soundtrack backwards and forwards). I may have even gotten a little teary-eyed at the end of the first act and cried my fake lash off. LOL. The moral of that story is if you get a chance to see it run don't walk! PS- Smokin hot Ashley Parker Angel is the current Fiyero! Enough said!