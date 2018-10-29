WATCH: Wicked's Halloween Special
See Ariana Grande, Pentatonix and Adam Lambert here!
Wicked the musical is my favorite musical in the history of EVER! And it celebrated it's 15th anniversary on Broadway with a special on NBC that included some of our fave B96 artists like Ariana Grande, Pentatonix and Adam Lambert!
Check it out:
Ariana Grande:
Adam Lambert:
Pentatonix:
All amazing right?!
Ok last @wicked_musical post I swear -- Love this pic of me & my Mom before the show -- *I don’t think I commented about it but it was beyond amazing. Been listening to the soundtrack all day (which I’ve had for years) #Chicago #musical #wicked #mom #mommyandme
I took my Mom to see Wicked when it came to Chicago last December and it was everything I hoped it would be an more (I already knew the soundtrack backwards and forwards). I may have even gotten a little teary-eyed at the end of the first act and cried my fake lash off. LOL. The moral of that story is if you get a chance to see it run don't walk! PS- Smokin hot Ashley Parker Angel is the current Fiyero! Enough said!
What an honor to be in the new and incredible @wicked_musical trailer!! This cast and company is so talented it gives me chills. Thank you to my phenomenal leading ladies @jackieburnsnyc and @amandajanecoop for making this experience so magical. Make sure not to miss "A Very Wicked Halloween Special" airing tonight at 10 pm on @NBC