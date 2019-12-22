Wedding Bells for Hilary Duff! She's a Mrs!

Congrats to one of my fave couples who low-key tied the knot!

He asked me to be his wife♥️ A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on May 9, 2019 at 7:20am PDT

Engaged Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma got married yesterday at their home in L.A.!

According to TMZ sources, a small group of close friends and fam were invited to their home, and they married in the backyard. It was described as "very intimate".

The two have been dating for several years, got engaged back in May and have a daughter named Banks (1-years old).

I LOVE this couple and am so excited for them.

Hilary has a son (Luca, 7) from a previous relationship...and these 4 are fit together so well.

HAPPY THANKSGIVING. Banks just ate dirt A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Nov 28, 2019 at 5:13pm PST

Congrats Hilary and Matthew!