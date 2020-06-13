Week in Entertainment: A surprise baby, divorce and JLO's amazing gift!

With the world focused on important health and equality issues, celebs are using this opportunity to drop big news! Perhaps to hope it slides under the radar? No worries we caught it...and it's good!

IGGY AZALEA IS A MOMMY!

I must've been late to the party because allegedly people were talking about Iggy being with child for the last 9 months! Aside from her denying she was, with lockdown, everyone was home so it's not like we saw her out and about in all moo-moos!

But true, Iggy confirmed on her Insta live a few days ago that she had a baby!

She said:

"I have a son. I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I'm always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world."

Iggy also mentioned the secrecy was to keep her son's life private, but she "wanted to make it clear he is not a secret. I love him beyond words."

Sadly a name and any pics were kept private. This is the first child for her and boyfriend Playboi Carti who have been dating since September 2018.

From everyone here at B96 ~ Congrats Iggy and Playboi on your new baby boy!

KELLY CLARKSON FILES FOR DIVORCE

Here's another one that left me shook: Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from her husband of almost 7 years!

This one is pretty cut and dry - the 2 had a prenup so most things are already settled because of that.

Brandon Blackstock (a music manager) and Kelly have 2 kids together (River Rose and Remington) and in the papers she filed on 06/04/20 she is asking for joint custody.

Not that we heard a lot about their marriage, but no news is good news right? In this case, no. Kelly sited "irreconcilable differences," as the reason.

Always sad to see a relationship end. Here's hoping those 2 can co-parent and be civil.

Since Brandon wasn't a fit, who do you think is a perfect fit for Kelly? Too soon? Lol

JLO GIFTS HER SON MAX A PUPPY

Welcome to the family puppy "TBD" (to be determined) LOL!!

Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod got her son Max a goldendoodle! While they don't have a name, she mentioned 'Tyson' and 'Yankee' are a possibility. Plus, the whole fam has been posting pics loving the new dog <3

My first family photo! -- A post shared by @ tbdpupofficial on Jun 11, 2020 at 7:54pm PDT

And if you didn't notice, the no-name dog already has an instagram! Find him at @tbdpupofficial - where he already has over 12,000 followers!

PS- How much does Max look like his Dad Marc Anthony!! I need to know if he sings like his twin sis Emme!!!