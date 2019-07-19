Weekend of 07/20/19: What to do this weekend in Chicago!

These summer weekends are flying by! Need plans? We've got you!

Want to see a B96 broadcast? Find Tyler and the B96 Street Team here from 10am-2pm on Saturday, June 20th: B96 and Pepsi

Looking for a beach party with live music and DJ Flipside? Head to North Avenue Beach for Volleywood!

Want to see The Lion King? Check out the trailer of the movie here before you head to the theatre! The Lion King 2019

Get tickets here: Lion King Movie Tickets