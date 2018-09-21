Welcome Fall and the Crosstown Classic!

Such busy weekend in the Chi! The #Jinglebash announcement at 4pm today, fall starts tomorrow, the Bears on Sunday...AND the Crosstown Classic!

The time of year when us Chicagoeans have a friendly rivalry between our Cubbies and the White Sox kicks off this afternoon.

The Sox will host the Cubs at Comiskey (you know where I mean :p ) for a 3-game series.

Whether you're rooting for the good guys in blue - or black ~it's all Chicago so it's all good!

Here is the game schedule:

Crosstown Classic Cubs at Sox:

Friday, September 21st: 3:10pm CST

Saturday, September 22nd: 6:10PM CST

Sunday, September 23rd: 1:10PM CST **Bears play at 3:25pm!