Wendy Williams Extends Her Break

Wendy Williams had taken a break - because of a break - and now the official word is it's going to be extended!

Wendy has been pretty candid about her increasing symthom struggles with Graves Disease, and add to that her broken shoulder and that's what led to the initial time out since she felt her show performance was not what it could be because of her health.

Fans were expecting her return on 01/17/19 but Dembar-Mercury (the company that puts on her show) announced the break would be extended as Wendy is seeking treatment in the hospital.

Check out the tweet sent out yesterday from Wendy's account (which she openly admits she doesn't run) with the news:

Love you Wendy and hope you get the rest and treatment you need to be back to your hot topics and more!

Dembar-Mercury also echos that sediment:

“We wholeheartedly support Wendy in this decision to take the time she needs and we will welcome her back with open arms the moment she is ready.”