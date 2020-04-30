Wendy's Free Nugget Friday!

TGIF for real!

Tomorrow (May 1st, 2020) Wendy's is giving away free four-piece chicken nuggets at its drive-thrus , no purchase necessary!

America, come get your GroupNug. Come to the Wendy’s drive-thru tomorrow and get your free 4pc. nuggets! pic.twitter.com/GRTmEcX3Ar — Wendy's (@Wendys) April 23, 2020

Awesome right?

Wendy's is hoping to give you something to look forward to, give their staff some sunshine by serving you and more importantly to remind you it's Friday! :P

So be sure to swing by your local Wendy's tomorrow and get ready for the hardest decision of your life...spicy nugs or regular?