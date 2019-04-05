Werq the World is coming to Chicago

Are you a die hard fan of Drag Race? Ever dreamed of seeing all your fave queens from different seasons all under the same roof? Gurrrrrl it's back back back again!

The official tour of Rupaul's Drag Race, "Werq the World 2019" is headed our way!

While the line-up is "subject to change", Michelle Visage will be hosting Aquaria, Kameron Michaels, Asia O'Hara, Kim Chi, Naomi Smalls, Violet Chachki and the queens from Season 11 as they dance, lip sync and turn the party.

Check out a video a fan posted from their show in Spain the other night:

Video of Werq the world 2019 (01/04, Madrid)

Where's the pit crew to grab their robes right? LOL

Right now the girls are across the pond, but will be making their way back to the states in September.

Tickets are on-sale now and if you're going to the Chicago show I'll see you there :P