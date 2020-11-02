What You Missed: Election Day Deals!

2020 Election Day Deals:

Boston Market

Get a free slider after 8 pm on November 3rd. Boston Market said it wanted to offer this deal for a few hours on Election Night because "Election Day could stretch well into the evening and beyond."

Burger King

If you use Grubhub on Election Day, Burger King is offering $3 off orders of $18 or more.

Jersey Mike's

Get a free turkey sub and free delivery on orders of $10 or more on Election Day for orders placed through Grubhub.

Krispy Kreme

Visitors get an "I Voted" sticker and a free glazed doughnut on Election Day. Since I voted by mail I didn't get a sticker. This would for sure bring my joy back.

McDonald's

McDonald's has three new McCafe items — an apple fritter, a blueberry muffin or a cinnamon roll — and on Election Day, you can get ONE for free with a purchase of a hot or iced coffee using their app! This deal starts on November 3 and goes through November 9.

P.F. Chang's

If you've never ordered P.F. Chang's thru Grubhub, Election Day should be your day! Get a $10 off deal for new diners using Grubhub.

Wendy's

Starting Election Day thru November 8th, Wendy's customers can get a free Classic Chicken Sandwich with any purchase.

Which deal are you excited about?

Happy Election Day Chicago!