Where to See Fireworks This 4th of July!

Who doesn't love fireworks for the 4th of July?! They are pretty much happening EVERY day from now until the 4th! Check out the list of places getting festive with fireworks below!

2018 List of Firework Displays:

Arlington Heights

Fireworks: Dusk July 1

Arlington Park, 2200 W. Euclid Ave. $22/$5 youth (present tickets upon entrance)

Barrington

Fireworks: Dusk July 4

Barrington High School, 616 W. Main St. 847-304-3400

Event begins at dusk. Attendees should bring a blanket.

Batavia

Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. July 4

Main Street and Millview Drive. Free. www.bataviafireworks.org

Beach Park

Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. July 4

Zion Park District, 2400 Dowie Memorial Drive. Free.



Chicago

July 4. 9:30 p.m. Free

Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave.

Chicago Heights

Fireworks: 9 p.m. July 3

Bloom High School’s North Field, 101 W. 10th St. Free.

Crystal Lake

July 7

Fireworks at dusk

$3 per person. Crystal Lake Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive

Downers Grove

Fireworks: 9:45 p.m. July 4

75th St. and Lemont Road. Free.

Elgin

Fireworks: After concert on July 4

Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave. $35-$75. 847-931-6001

Evanston

Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. July 4

Downtown Evanston. Free.

Fireworks display at 9:30 p.m.

Glen Ellyn

Fireworks: Dusk July 4

Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road. Free. www.glenellyn4thofjuly.org

Glenview

Fireworks: Dusk July 4

Gallery Park, 2001 Patriot Blvd. Free.

Libertyville

Fireworks: Dusk July 4

Butler Lake Park, 835 W. Winchester Road. Free.

Attendees may bring food and drink as well as chairs or a blanket.

Morton Grove

Fireworks: Dusk July 4

American Legion Memorial Civic Center, 6140 Dempster St. Free.

Naperville

Fireworks: Dusk July 4

Knoch Park, 724 S. West St. Free South Park general admission after 5 p.m.

Ribfest begins July 4 with fireworks.

Northbrook

Fireworks: Dusk July 3

Village Green Park, 1479 Maple Ave. Free.

Oak Park

Fireworks: Dusk July 4

Oak Park and River Forest High School football stadium, near East Avenue. and Lake Street. Free.

Palos Heights

Fireworks: Dusk July 3

Memorial Park, 7607 W. College Drive, Free.

Waukegan

Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. July 4

Recommended viewing areas: Harbor area, parking lots on Sheridan Road and along the beach. Free.

Wilmette

Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. July 3

Gillson Park at the Lakefront, 101 Lake St. Free.