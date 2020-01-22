Red carpets, glam dresses and all the biggest movie stars on the planet! Do you love watching the Oscars? Do you ever wish you could be a part of all the themed viewing parties that have people dressing up like they were there? YOU CAN!

The 92nd annual Academy Awards are happening on Sunday, February 9th and some spots around the Chi are going Oscars! So dust off your best Hollywood looks and get your acceptance speeches ready! These are the places to be...

Where to Watch The Oscars in Chicago

THE RAMBLER

4128 N Lincoln Ave

Chicago

No Cover; Starts at 7pm

Your insta will be on-fire from the sec you walk in! A red carpet will be waiting for you to enter with step and repeat for photos. Expect all 14 TVs to have the sound on and sip on Oscars-themed drinks including the “The Joker” (Mionetto Prosecco, blackberry simple syrup, lemon juice, gold sugar rim, blackberry and rosemary garnish; $10), “Little Women” (Mionetto Prosecco garnished with a strawberry Fruit by the Foot; $10) and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Journeyman Humdinger Jalapeno, Ancho Reyes Liqueur, lime-infused seltzer, fresh citrus; $11). There will also be an Oscar ballot contest and themed bingo for a chance to win prizes. To RSVP and reserve a table email info@theramblerchicago.com.

Check out their "Joker" drink:

"The Joker" drink at the Rambler Via Ashley Duarte



GRAYSTONE TAVERN

3441 N Sheffield Ave

Chicago

No Cover; Starts at 7pm

In Wrigleyville, this is where it's at on Oscars night! Nine HD TVs located throughout the bar will have you seeing Leo and Brad from all angles! They too have Academy themed drinks like: The Red Carpet Experience (Mionetto Prosecco garnished with a strawberry Fruit by the Foot), The Gilded (Mionetto Prosecco, blackberry simple syrup, lemon juice, gold sugar rim, blackberry and rosemary garnish) and the Spritz at the Ritz (Fragola Wild Strawberry Liqueur, Mionetto Prosecco, club soda, strawberry garnish). Plus, you'll also have the chance to win a grand prize $100 gift certificate to The Graystone during an Oscars bingo! Winners will also be entered into a raffle to win a two hour, 10 person party at The Graystone.

Still on this fence? Their "Red Carpet Experience" drink will have you running over immediately:

Red Carpet Experience Drink at the Graystone from Ashley Duarte

YOUR COUCH

Where you live

No cover. Short bathroom line :p

If you have little ones (no babies in the bar please lol) but still want to go all Oscar out, don't forget you can always make your own party! Invite friends over, go to a friends house - or just watch with your fur babies! You can still have all the themed-fun with theses ideas: Make Your Own Oscars Party 2020