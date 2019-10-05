Why Camila Cabello will dominate the Pepsi Jinglebash

Lewis Capaldi stopped by the B96 studios yesterday and mentioned that Pepsi Jinglebash artist Camila Cabello covered his song, "Someone You Loved"...and did it better! LOL (Psst - See that interview here: Lewis Capaldi at B96 )

When did this happen?

Camila was across the pond and stopped by BBC's Radio One and did that song and Liar...and crushed it so hard it was pure insanity!!!

Check it out:

"Someone You Loved"

Video of Camila Cabello - Someone You Loved (Lewis Capaldi Cover) in the Live Lounge

"Liar"

Video of Camila Cabello - Liar in the Live Lounge

Oh.Em.Freaking.GEEEEE!!!! She is going to smash the Jinglebash so hard!!!

If you don't have your tickets yet head to B96.com/Jinglebash to find out everything you need to know!

Who else do you think will smash the JB harder now that she set the bar so high?