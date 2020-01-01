Why Donnie Wahlberg is winning 2020 so far
Donnie threw down the #2020TipChallenge ! Who's next?
January 1, 2020
Jenny McCarthy and her husband Donnie Wahlberg have a home in St. Charles and they were in-town for New Years...making the year for one lucky waitress!
After eating at the IHOP in St. Charles, Donnie left their waitress Bethany a "2020" tip (as in $2,020.00!!!).
Yes you read that right!
. @DonnieWahlberg starting 2020 off like the amazing man he is. #ihop #2020tipchallenge— Jenny McC-Wahlberg (@JennyMcCarthy) January 1, 2020
-- pic.twitter.com/AjAEN0hqL6
Jenny posted the amazing gesture (a $2,020 tip on a $76 bill) and of course it also throws down that #2020TipChallenge !
I'm not a baller - so is $20.20 ok? LOL
I think it's awesome that Donnie did that and I'd love to hear what Bethany had to say!
Know anyone else who did this?