Why Donnie Wahlberg is winning 2020 so far

Jenny McCarthy and her husband Donnie Wahlberg have a home in St. Charles and they were in-town for New Years...making the year for one lucky waitress!

After eating at the IHOP in St. Charles, Donnie left their waitress Bethany a "2020" tip (as in $2,020.00!!!).

Yes you read that right!

Jenny posted the amazing gesture (a $2,020 tip on a $76 bill) and of course it also throws down that #2020TipChallenge !

I'm not a baller - so is $20.20 ok? LOL

I think it's awesome that Donnie did that and I'd love to hear what Bethany had to say!

Know anyone else who did this?