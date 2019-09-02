Why Don't We Make it the BEST Labor Day EVER!

Limelights lost it with the boys on the Today Show! Watch here!

September 2, 2019
Rebecca Ortiz

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Categories: 
Television Shows
Random Stuff
New Music
Features
Music
Music News

The Today Show was def not ready for allllll the Limelight love they got this morning!

As a Labor Day treat, The Today Show had a special live concert today as part of their summer concert series...and it was Why Don't We!

Typically the bands/artists do like 3-5 songs and the guys were up there for a whole 30 mins...which is basically a concert!

See it all here:

So which was your fave song? Trust Fund Baby? What Am I? 8 letters?

Tags: 
labor day
2019
limelights
why dont we
the today show
summer concert series
8 Letters
trust fund baby
what am i