Why Don't We Make it the BEST Labor Day EVER!

The Today Show was def not ready for allllll the Limelight love they got this morning!

As a Labor Day treat, The Today Show had a special live concert today as part of their summer concert series...and it was Why Don't We!

Typically the bands/artists do like 3-5 songs and the guys were up there for a whole 30 mins...which is basically a concert!

See it all here:

Video of Why Don&#039;t We FULL LIVE Performance on TODAY Show Concert (2 September 2019)

So which was your fave song? Trust Fund Baby? What Am I? 8 letters?