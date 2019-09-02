Why Don't We Make it the BEST Labor Day EVER!
Limelights lost it with the boys on the Today Show! Watch here!
September 2, 2019
The Today Show was def not ready for allllll the Limelight love they got this morning!
As a Labor Day treat, The Today Show had a special live concert today as part of their summer concert series...and it was Why Don't We!
Typically the bands/artists do like 3-5 songs and the guys were up there for a whole 30 mins...which is basically a concert!
See it all here:
So which was your fave song? Trust Fund Baby? What Am I? 8 letters?