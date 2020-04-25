Win A Chance To Meet the Entire Friends Cast!
A great cause with the greatest prize of all time!
As if we couldn't be more excited for the Friend's Reunion Show...now there's a chance for us to be there for it live!!
The Friend's cast has joined the All In Challenge, which provides food to kids, seniors and front-line workers during the coronavirus pandemic and if you donate you could win 6 tickets to the taping of the upcoming Friends reunion and a cup of coffee at Central Perk as part of the Warner Bros. Studio Tour!
Some of you may have heard about a reunion special I’m going to be doing with my FRIENDS for HBO Max… Wanna come? How about you bring five of YOUR friends to join the six of us on Stage 24? Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping, where we’ll be together again for the first time in ages as we reminisce about the show and celebrate all the fun we had. You’ll grab a cup of coffee with us in Central Perk — and get the “Friends” VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour. Go to AllInChallenge.com to enter and give whatever you can - $10, $25 - every dollar counts. 100% of the proceeds will go to @nokidhungry, @mealsonwheelsamerica and #AmericasFoodFund which benefits @FeedingAmerica and @WCKitchen We’re ALL IN. Are you? *Standard audience terms, conditions and restrictions apply.
Due to the Coronavirus production keeps getting pushed back - but if you win, don't worry you won't miss a thing!
Enter to win here: Win A Trip To the Friends Reunion