WINNERS LIST: 2019 Billboard Music Awards

What a night! the 2019 Billboard Music Awards are a wrap! If you missed any of the awards because you were trying to recover from your fave performance no worries! Check out the list below!

The 2019 Billboard Music Award Winners

TOP R&B ARTIST

H.E.R.

Khalid

Ella Mai — winner

The Weeknd

XXXTentacion

TOP ROCK ARTIST

Imagine Dragons — winner

lovelytheband

Panic! at the Disco

Queen

twenty one pilots

TOP BILLBOARD 200 ALBUM

Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy

Drake, Scorpion — winner

Post Malone, beerbongs & bentleys

Travis Scott, ASTROWORLD

XXXTentacion, ?

TOP NEW ARTIST

Bazzi

Juice WRLD — winner

Lil Baby

Dua Lipa

Ella Mai

TOP DUO/GROUP

BTS - winner

Dan + Shay

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco

TOP MALE ARTIST

Drake — winner

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Ed Sheeran

XXXTentacion

TOP RAP SONG

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, “I Like It” — winner

Drake, “In My Feelings”

Juice WRLD, “Lucid Dreams”

Post Malone, “Better Now”

Travis Scott, “SICKO MODE”

TOP COUNTRY SONG

Kane Brown, “Heaven”

Luke Combs, “She Got the Best of Me”

Dan + Shay, “Speechless”

Dan + Shay, “Tequila”

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, “Meant to Be” — winner

TOP ROCK SONG

Foster The People, “Sit Next to Me”

Imagine Dragons, “Natural”

Imagine Dragons, “Whatever It Takes”

lovelytheband, “broken”

Panic! at the Disco, “High Hopes” — winner

TOP HOT 100 SONG

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, “I Like It”

Juice WRLD, “Lucid Dreams”

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B, “Girls Like You” — winner

Post Malone, “Better Now”

Travis Scott, “SICKO MODE”

TOP ARTIST

Cardi B

Drake — winner

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

Travis Scott