WINNERS LIST: 2019 Billboard Music Awards
Drake, Cardi B and BTS! See all the winners here!
What a night! the 2019 Billboard Music Awards are a wrap! If you missed any of the awards because you were trying to recover from your fave performance no worries! Check out the list below!
The 2019 Billboard Music Award Winners
TOP R&B ARTIST
H.E.R.
Khalid
Ella Mai — winner
The Weeknd
XXXTentacion
TOP ROCK ARTIST
Imagine Dragons — winner
lovelytheband
Panic! at the Disco
Queen
twenty one pilots
TOP BILLBOARD 200 ALBUM
Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy
Drake, Scorpion — winner
Post Malone, beerbongs & bentleys
Travis Scott, ASTROWORLD
XXXTentacion, ?
TOP NEW ARTIST
Bazzi
Juice WRLD — winner
Lil Baby
Dua Lipa
Ella Mai
TOP DUO/GROUP
BTS - winner
Dan + Shay
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Panic! At The Disco
TOP MALE ARTIST
Drake — winner
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Ed Sheeran
XXXTentacion
TOP RAP SONG
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, “I Like It” — winner
Drake, “In My Feelings”
Juice WRLD, “Lucid Dreams”
Post Malone, “Better Now”
Travis Scott, “SICKO MODE”
TOP COUNTRY SONG
Kane Brown, “Heaven”
Luke Combs, “She Got the Best of Me”
Dan + Shay, “Speechless”
Dan + Shay, “Tequila”
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, “Meant to Be” — winner
TOP ROCK SONG
Foster The People, “Sit Next to Me”
Imagine Dragons, “Natural”
Imagine Dragons, “Whatever It Takes”
lovelytheband, “broken”
Panic! at the Disco, “High Hopes” — winner
TOP HOT 100 SONG
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, “I Like It”
Juice WRLD, “Lucid Dreams”
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B, “Girls Like You” — winner
Post Malone, “Better Now”
Travis Scott, “SICKO MODE”
TOP ARTIST
Cardi B
Drake — winner
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
Travis Scott